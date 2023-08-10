Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|25
|13
|.658
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|18
|.514
|5½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|19
|19
|.500
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|20
|.474
|7
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|21
|.447
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|22
|.405
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|20
|18
|.526
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|17
|21
|.447
|6
|Fayetteville
|15
|23
|.395
|8
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 5
Down East 10, Kannapolis 4
Carolina 6, Delmarva 4
Augusta 6, Salem 4
Columbia 6, Charleston 4
Myrtle Beach 4, Fayetteville 2
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.