Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2513.658
Fredericksburg (Washington)1918.514
x-Down East (Texas)1919.5006
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1820.4747
Salem (Boston)1721.4478
Delmarva (Baltimore)1522.405

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2315.605
Columbia (Kansas City)2018.5263
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2018.5263
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1919.5004
Augusta (Atlanta)1721.4476
Fayetteville1523.3958

___

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 5

Down East 10, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 6, Delmarva 4

Augusta 6, Salem 4

Columbia 6, Charleston 4

Myrtle Beach 4, Fayetteville 2

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.