Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|19
|12
|.613
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|16
|15
|.516
|3
|Salem (Boston)
|15
|16
|.484
|4
|x-Down East (Texas)
|14
|16
|.467
|4½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|13
|17
|.433
|5½
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|18
|.400
|6½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|16
|14
|.533
|3½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|16
|15
|.516
|4
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|15
|16
|.484
|5
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Fayetteville
|14
|17
|.452
|6
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 8, Carolina 1, 1st game
Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game
Myrtle Beach 4, Down East 0, susp. bottom of 1st
Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1
Charleston 8, Kannapolis 2
Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 1
Columbia 3, Augusta 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.