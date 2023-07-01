People run away during clashes with police in the center of Lyon, central France, Friday, June 30, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. Writing on wall reads in French "Justice for Nahel" (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)
Protests in France
FILE - Alan Arkin poses for a portrait in the Fender Music Lodge during the 2011 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 25, 2011. (AP Photo/Victoria Will, file)
Alan Arkin dies
This image released by Lucasfilm shows Harrison Ford in a scene from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." (Lucasfilm Ltd. via AP)
Indiana Jones
This June 2023 image provided by the Space Telescope Science Institute shows the planet Saturn and three of its moons, from left, Enceladus, Tethys and Dione, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope. In infrared, the planet appears dark because sunlight is absorbed by methane in the atmosphere. (NASA, ESA, CSA, JWST Saturn Team via AP)
Saturn’s rings glow
FILE - ESPN Monday Night Football commentator Steve Young is seen before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, in New Orleans. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman, File)
ESPN layoffs

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)51.833
Lynchburg (Cleveland)42.6671
Delmarva (Baltimore)33.5002
Fredericksburg (Washington)24.3333
Salem (Boston)24.3333
Carolina (Milwaukee)15.1674

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)42.667
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)42.667
Augusta (Atlanta)33.5001
Charleston (Tampa Bay)33.5001
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)33.5001
Fayetteville24.3332

___

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0

Other news
Clave, Monument for Slavery, by Alex da Silva, is seen in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Dutch King Willem-Alexander delivers a speech in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, July 1, 2023, at the start of a year to commemorate the 150th anniversary of abolition by the Netherlands of slavery. The king's speech follows Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saying sorry late last year for the country's role in the slave trade and slavery. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
The Dutch king could offer an apology in a speech on the anniversary of slavery’s abolition in 1863
Dutch King Willem-Alexander will deliver a speech to commemorate the anniversary of the country abolishing slavery.
Japan's Stephanie Mawuli, centre, runs between New Zealand's Penina Davidson, left, and Akiene Tera, right during their women's basketball Asia Cup semifinal game in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, July 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Japan crushes New Zealand to reach Asia Cup final
Japan has produced another commanding performance at the women’s basketball Asia Cup with a heavy 88-52 defeat of New Zealand in the semifinals.
Travelers crowd the entrance to the Chisinau airport in Moldova Friday, June 30, 2023, as it reopened after a lock down prompted by a shooting inside the terminal that left two people dead. A Tajikistan national who was denied entry into Moldova at its main international airport grabbed a guard's weapon and fatally shot two security officers Friday, officials said. One traveler also was wounded.(AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)
Tajik man who fatally shot 2 at Moldova airport is wanted in a kidnapping case in his native country
Authorities in Tajikistan say a Tajik man who fatally shot two security officers at Moldova’s main international airport is wanted in his native country in relation to the kidnapping of a local bank official.
Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, June 29, 2023. European leaders meet for a two-day summit to discuss Ukraine, migration and the economy. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)
Sánchez visits Kyiv on the day Spain starts EU presidency to underline bloc’s support for Ukraine
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has started Spain’s six-month presidency of the European Union with a lightning visit to Kyiv to underline the bloc’s support of Ukraine in the face of the invasion by Russia.

Down East 5, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 2, Salem 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 1

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 0

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 13, Delmarva 0

Down East 11, Carolina 0

Fredericksburg 4, Salem 2

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 5

Augusta 12, Columbia 5

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.