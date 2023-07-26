Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|14
|10
|.583
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|13
|11
|.542
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|12
|12
|.500
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|13
|.458
|3
|x-Down East (Texas)
|11
|14
|.440
|3½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|14
|.417
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|13
|12
|.520
|4
|Fayetteville
|11
|13
|.458
|5½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
___
|Sunday’s Games
Salem 6, Down East 4
Kannapolis 17, Carolina 7
Fredericksburg 17, Augusta 4
Fayetteville 18, Lynchburg 4
Charleston 8, Delmarva 4
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Fayetteville 3, Down East 2, 10 innings
Delmarva 5, Kannapolis 1
Charleston 6, Augusta 3
Salem 6, Lynchburg 1
Myrtle Beach 11, Fredericksburg 6
Carolina 6, Columbia 5
|Wednesday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 11:05 a.m.
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 12:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Fayetteville, 7:05 P.m.