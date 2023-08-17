Latest on Maui wildfires
USWNT coach exit
AP-NORC Poll: Trump indictments
Little League World Series
iPhone’s ‘end call’ button

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2816.636
x-Down East (Texas)2321.5235
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2321.5235
Fredericksburg (Washington)2122.488
Salem (Boston)1925.4329
Delmarva (Baltimore)1825.419

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2816.636
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2519.5683
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2123.4777
Augusta (Atlanta)2024.4558
Columbia (Kansas City)2024.4558
Fayetteville1727.38611

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 16, Carolina 3

Other news
Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts, center, scores on a double by Freddie Freeman as Milwaukee Brewers catcher William Contreras, right, puts a late tag on him while relief pitcher Abner Uribe backs up the play during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Two catcher’s interference calls help Dodgers beat Brewers 7-1 for 10th straight win
Australia's captain Sam Kerr, right, reacts after their loss in the Women's World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
A nation of new Matildas fans salutes Australia’s run to the Women’s World Cup semifinals
FILE - Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" on July 22, 2019. Asghari has filed for divorce from Spears, a person familiar with the filing said late Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The person, who is close to Asghari but not authorized to speak publicly, confirmed the filing happened Wednesday, hours after several outlets including TMZ and People magazine reported the couple had separated. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Britney Spears’ husband files for divorce, source tells AP

Fredericksburg 13, Augusta 5

Down East 3, Charleston 1

Salem 6, Delmarva 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Columbia 6, 10 innings

Fayetteville 3, Lynchburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 2, Kannapolis 0

Fredericksburg 5, Augusta 1

Charleston 1, Down East 0

Delmarva 7, Salem 3

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 4

Lynchburg 4, Fayetteville 0

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.