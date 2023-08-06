Simone Biles reacts after performing in the floor exercise at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, in Hoffman Estates, Ill. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Simone Biles wins the US Classic
CORRECTS THAT SAKKARI IS FROM GREECE, NOT GERMANY - Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Maria Sakkari, of Greece, in the women's singles final of the DC Open tennis tournament Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Coco Gauff defeats Maria Sakkari in DC Open final
Workers install the Ukrainian coat of arms on the shield in the hand of the country's tallest stature, the Motherland Monument, after the Soviet coat of arms was removed, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Ukraine is accelerating efforts to erase the vestiges of centuries of Soviet and Russian influence from the public space amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine by pulling down monuments and renaming hundreds of streets to honor home-grown artists, poets, military chiefs, and independence leaders. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Megan Rapinoe, right, reacts with her teammates following their loss to Sweden in their Women's World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Scott Barbour)
USWNT loses to Sweden on penalty kicks
Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Pakistan train derailment

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2313.639
x-Down East (Texas)1818.5005
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1818.5005
Fredericksburg (Washington)1718.486
Salem (Boston)1620.4447
Delmarva (Baltimore)1520.429

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2313.639
Columbia (Kansas City)1818.5005
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1818.5005
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1818.5005
Augusta (Atlanta)1620.4447
Fayetteville1521.4178

___

Saturday’s Games

Down East 3, Myrtle Beach 2

Other news
Lucas Glover lines up a putt on the first hole during the final round of the Wyndham Championship golf tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Glover wins Wyndham. DeChambeau shoots 58 for first LIV title. Boutier wins again on LPGA
Chicago Cubs' Cody Bellinger hits a one-run double against the Atlanta Braves during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Cubs claim 6th straight series win by beating beat MLB-leading Braves 6-4
Carolina 4, Fayetteville 2

Augusta 5, Columbia 4, 1st game

Columbia 3, Augusta 2, 2nd game

Salem 11, Fredericksburg 7

Kannapolis 4, Charleston 3

Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3

Sunday’s Games

Myrtle Beach 2, Down East 0

Fredericksburg 8, Salem 5

Columbia 5, Augusta 2

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3

Kannapolis 3, Charleston 1

Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 2