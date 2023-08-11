Live updates: Maui fires
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2613.667
x-Down East (Texas)2019.5136
Fredericksburg (Washington)1919.500
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1920.4877
Salem (Boston)1821.4628
Delmarva (Baltimore)1523.39510½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2415.615
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2118.5383
Columbia (Kansas City)2019.5134
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1920.4875
Augusta (Atlanta)1722.4367
Fayetteville1524.3858

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 6, Lynchburg 5

Down East 10, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 6, Delmarva 4

Augusta 6, Salem 4

Columbia 6, Charleston 4

Myrtle Beach 4, Fayetteville 2

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg 12, Fredericksburg 6

Down East 6, Kannapolis 4

Carolina 12, Delmarva 3

Salem 9, Augusta 8

Charleston 16, Columbia 5

Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 3

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Delmarva at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.