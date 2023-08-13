Latest on Maui fires
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2714.659
x-Down East (Texas)2120.5126
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2120.5126
Fredericksburg (Washington)1921.475
Salem (Boston)1823.4399
Delmarva (Baltimore)1624.40010½

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2615.634
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2219.5374
Columbia (Kansas City)2021.4886
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2021.4886
Augusta (Atlanta)1922.4637
Fayetteville1625.39010

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 6

Kannapolis 8, Down East 7

Delmarva 7, Carolina 1

Augusta 3, Salem 1

Charleston 2, Columbia 1

Myrtle Beach 7, Fayetteville 4

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 6, Delmarva 3

Augusta 8, Salem 7

Charleston 9, Columbia 5

Lynchburg 8, Fredericksburg 6

Fayetteville 15, Myrtle Beach 3

Down East 11, Kannapolis 2

Sunday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.