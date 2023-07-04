Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|x-Down East (Texas)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|4
|5
|.444
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|6
|.333
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|4
|.556
|—
|Fayetteville
|4
|5
|.444
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|5
|.444
|1
___
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 3, Down East 2
Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 2
Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3
Augusta 7, Columbia 4
Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 4
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 3
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina 7, Down East 3
Salem 4, Fredericksburg 2
Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 1
Kannapolis 11, Fayetteville 1
Augusta 8, Columbia 5
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 5
|Monday’s Games
Down East 3, Carolina 0
Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3
Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 0
Columbia 1, Augusta 0
Fayetteville 8, Kannapolis 7
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 0
|Tuesday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 6:30 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 6:35 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.