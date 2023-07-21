Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|11
|8
|.579
|—
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|Salem (Boston)
|10
|10
|.500
|1½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|12
|.400
|3½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|12
|8
|.600
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|10
|.524
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|11
|.476
|2½
|Fayetteville
|8
|12
|.400
|4
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Carolina 13, Kannapolis 2
Salem 6, Down East 4
Lynchburg 7, Fayetteville 6
Fredericksburg 3, Augusta 0
Delmarva 2, Charleston 0
Columbia 3, Myrtle Beach 2
|Thursday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Fayetteville 6
Salem 8, Down East 3
Carolina 9, Kannapolis 7
Augusta 5, Fredericksburg 3
Charleston at Delmarva, ppd.
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 1
|Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Salem at Down East, 7 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Salem at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.