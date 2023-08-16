Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|x-Down East (Texas)
|23
|20
|.535
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|21
|.512
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|20
|22
|.476
|6½
|Salem (Boston)
|19
|24
|.442
|8
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|17
|25
|.405
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|21
|22
|.488
|6
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|Fayetteville
|17
|26
|.395
|10
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Kannapolis 16, Carolina 3
Fredericksburg 13, Augusta 5
Down East 3, Charleston 1
Salem 6, Delmarva 2
Myrtle Beach 11, Columbia 6, 10 innings
Fayetteville 3, Lynchburg 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.