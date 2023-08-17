Maui fires latest
Aldi goes shopping
Biden’s approval rating
Cape Verde boat disaster
Britney Spears divorce

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2816.636
x-Down East (Texas)2321.5235
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2321.5235
Fredericksburg (Washington)2122.488
Salem (Boston)1925.4329
Delmarva (Baltimore)1825.419

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2816.636
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2519.5683
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2123.4777
Augusta (Atlanta)2024.4558
Columbia (Kansas City)2024.4558
Fayetteville1727.38611

___

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina 2, Kannapolis 0

Other news
Supporters hold a photo or former Guatemalan President Juan Jose Arevalo as they listen to his son Bernardo, current presidential candidate with Seed Movement party, during his closing campaign rally at Constitution square in Guatemala City, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. Arevalo faces rival and former first lady Sandra Torres of the UNE party in the Aug. 20 runoff election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Guatemalans to choose between political veteran, surprise outsider in presidential runoff
FILE - PFAS foam gathers at the the Van Etten Creek dam in Oscoda Township, Mich., near Wurtsmith Air Force Base on June 7, 2018. Groundwater treatment systems will be installed near a military base in northern Michigan to address contamination from high levels of toxic, widely used “forever chemicals,” the U.S. Department of Defense announced Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP, File)
Groundwater treatment systems to address ‘forever chemicals’ planned near Michigan military base
An umbrella held by a tour group leader passes the front of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023, in New York City. Wall Street is drifting Wednesday and stocks are mixed a day after their latest tumble in what's been a messy August. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)
A resilient stock market helped boost gains for 401(k) savers in the first half of 2023

Fredericksburg 5, Augusta 1

Charleston 1, Down East 0

Delmarva 7, Salem 3

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 4

Lynchburg 4, Fayetteville 0

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.