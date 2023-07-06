A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)73.700
Delmarva (Baltimore)74.636½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)56.455
Salem (Boston)56.455
Carolina (Milwaukee)47.364
Fredericksburg (Washington)47.364

South Division
WLPct.GB
Augusta (Atlanta)65.545
Charleston (Tampa Bay)65.545
Columbia (Kansas City)65.545
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)55.500½
Fayetteville56.4551
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)56.4551

___

Tuesday’s Games

Other news
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, left, and Joey Votto celebrate Votto's solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
De La Cruz hits long homer with knob cover as Cincinnati Reds beat Washington Nationals 9-2
Elly De La Cruz hit a massive solo homer and two doubles after a mix-up with a covering on the knob of his bat, and the surging Cincinnati Reds beat the Washington Nationals 9-2.
Baltimore Orioles' Dean Kremer throws to a New York Yankees batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Cowser a hit in his MLB debut as Kremer pitches the scuffling Orioles past the Yankees 6-3
Touted prospect Colton Cowser hit an RBI single in his major league debut and scored the go-ahead run when fellow rookie Jordan Westburg followed with a two-run triple, sending Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles past the New York Yankees 6-3.
Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez delivers during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Pablo López throws 1st career shutout, strikes out 12 in the Twins’ 4-0 win over the Royals
Pablo López pitched his first career shutout, a four-hitter complete with a career-high 12 strikeouts, in the Minnesota Twins’ 4-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday night.
Miami Marlins' Joey Wendle is doused after two runs scored on his single and a throwing error by St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Jordan Hicks during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Gurriel scores from first on error in ninth to give Marlins a 10-9 victory over Cardinals
Yuli Gurriel scored from first base on a throwing error by Cardinals reliever Jordan Hicks with one out in the ninth inning, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the St.

Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 3

Salem 4, Lynchburg 2

Down East 4, Kannapolis 2

Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6

Columbia 5, Charleston 2

Carolina 13, Fayetteville 4

Wednesday’s Games

Lynchburg 4, Salem 3

Kannapolis 5, Down East 1, susp. bottom of 4

Fayetteville 7, Carolina 5

Myrtle Beach 9, Augusta 3

Delmarva 7, Fredericksburg 4

Charleston 3, Columbia 2, 7 innings

Thursday’s Games

Down East at Kannapolis, 2, 5 p.m.

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.