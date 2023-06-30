Supreme Court rulings
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)41.800
Delmarva (Baltimore)32.6001
Lynchburg (Cleveland)32.6001
Salem (Boston)23.4002
Carolina (Milwaukee)14.2003
Fredericksburg (Washington)14.2003

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)41.800
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)41.800
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)32.6001
Augusta (Atlanta)23.4002
Charleston (Tampa Bay)23.4002
Fayetteville14.2003

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0

Down East 5, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 2, Salem 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 1

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 0

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.