Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Fayetteville
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0
Down East 5, Carolina 1
Fredericksburg 2, Salem 0
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 1
Columbia 4, Augusta 3
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 0
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.