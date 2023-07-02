Police officers patrol in front of the Arc de Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, Saturday, July 1, 2023. President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday scrapped an official trip to Germany after a fourth straight night of rioting and looting across France in defiance of a massive police deployment. Hundreds turned out for the burial of the 17-year-old whose killing by police triggered the unrest. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena)
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)52.714
Delmarva (Baltimore)43.5711
Lynchburg (Cleveland)43.5711
Fredericksburg (Washington)34.4292
Salem (Boston)25.2863
Carolina (Milwaukee)25.2863

South Division
WLPct.GB
Augusta (Atlanta)43.571
Columbia (Kansas City)43.571
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)43.571
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)43.571
Charleston (Tampa Bay)34.4291
Fayetteville34.4291

___

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg 13, Delmarva 0

Down East 11, Carolina 0

Fredericksburg 4, Salem 2

Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 5

Augusta 12, Columbia 5

Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1

Saturday’s Games

Carolina 3, Down East 2

Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 2

Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3

Augusta 7, Columbia 4

Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 3

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.