Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Fayetteville
|3
|4
|.429
|1
___
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 13, Delmarva 0
Down East 11, Carolina 0
Fredericksburg 4, Salem 2
Charleston 7, Myrtle Beach 5
Augusta 12, Columbia 5
Fayetteville 4, Kannapolis 1
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina 3, Down East 2
Fayetteville 3, Kannapolis 2
Fredericksburg 6, Salem 3
Augusta 7, Columbia 4
Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 4
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 3
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 1 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 6 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.