Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|x-Down East (Texas)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|17
|.514
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|16
|18
|.471
|5½
|Salem (Boston)
|16
|19
|.457
|6
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|14
|20
|.412
|7½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|17
|18
|.486
|6
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|16
|19
|.457
|7
|Fayetteville
|15
|20
|.429
|8
___
|Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg 8, Salem 2, 1st game
Fredericksburg 7, Salem 3, 2nd game
Down East 7, Myrtle Beach 1
Charleston 5, Kannapolis 3
Delmarva 7, Lynchburg 6
Augusta 6, Columbia 2
Carolina 8, Fayetteville 3
|Saturday’s Games
Down East 3, Myrtle Beach 2
Carolina 4, Fayetteville 2
Augusta 5, Columbia 4, 1st game
Columbia 3, Augusta 2, 2nd game
Salem 11, Fredericksburg 7
Kannapolis 4, Charleston 3
Delmarva 6, Lynchburg 3
|Sunday’s Games
Myrtle Beach at Down East, 1 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Columbia at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Carolina at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.