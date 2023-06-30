Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Fayetteville
|1
|4
|.200
|3
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Lynchburg 3, Delmarva o
Down East 2, Carolina 0
Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5, 13 innings
Augusta 5, Columbia 1
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 2
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0
Down East 5, Carolina 1
Fredericksburg 2, Salem 0
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 1
Columbia 4, Augusta 3
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 0
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.