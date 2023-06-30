Single-A Carolina League Glance

FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, applauds Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin during an awards ceremony for troops who fought in Syria, in the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Dec. 28, 2017. Russia’s president has succeeded in exiling Wagner mercenary head Yevgeny Prigozhin, who led a brief mutiny last week, but the fate of several top generals is still unclear. There were unconfirmed reports that one of them with ties to Prigozhin has been arrested and another was mysteriously absent from several events attended by President Vladimir Putin and embattled Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russian rebellion
This combination of photos shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaking April 21, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md., and former President Donald Trump speaking on March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. Trump and DeSantis, the main rivals for the Republican presidential nomination, are scheduled to speak at the annual gathering of Moms for Liberty in Philadelphia on Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Election 2024
Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29, 2023, after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in college admissions, saying race cannot be a factor. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
The end of affirmative action
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, third from left, pose for a photo with Eco-activist Greta Thunberg, third right, Vice-President of the European Parliament Heidi Hautala, center, ex-Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Sweden Margot Wallstrom, second from left, President of Ireland in 1990-1997 Mary Robinson, fourth from left, and Ukrainian officials during their meting in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
FILE - Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers (34) looks on during an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
NFL players suspended

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)41.800
Delmarva (Baltimore)32.6001
Lynchburg (Cleveland)32.6001
Salem (Boston)23.4002
Carolina (Milwaukee)14.2003
Fredericksburg (Washington)14.2003

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)41.800
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)41.800
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)32.6001
Augusta (Atlanta)23.4002
Charleston (Tampa Bay)23.4002
Fayetteville14.2003

___

Wednesday’s Games

Other news
FILE - The European Central Bank is located near the river Main in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The Fed may have hit 'pause' on interest rates hikes but Europe's central bank still has its finger on 'fast forward' with inflation still plaguing consumers with higher prices for everything from groceries to summer vacation travel. The question at Thursday's meeting of the European Central Bank is, for how much longer its rapid series of rate increases will go on. (AP Photo/Michael Probst), File)
Europe inflation slips to 5.5% — but that won’t stop central bank rate hikes
Inflation in Europe slid again in June but fell too slowly to offer much relief to shoppers grumbling over price tags.
FILE - the logo of ASML, a leading maker of semiconductor production equipment, hangs on the head office in Veldhoven, Netherlands, on Jan. 30, 2023. Dutch companies — notably ASML — that create machines that make advanced processor chips will have to get an export license before they can be sold overseas exported starting in September, the government announced Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)
Dutch semiconductor machine export restrictions to come into force in September
The Dutch government says companies that create machines that make advanced processor chips will be required to have an export license before they can be sold overseas starting in September.
Police officers check documents of a man in central Moscow, Russia, Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
June 23-29, 2023

The attempted uprising in Russia, clashes with police following the death of a teenager in Paris, and the ongoing war across Ukraine.
In a photo provided by Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos, Gabriel Trujillo conducts field research for his doctorate in Arizona. His research across North America was tragically cut short last week in Mexico, where Trujillo’s father says he was shot seven times. Authorities discovered his body on June 22 in the state of Sonora, in northwest Mexico — days after his fiancée reported him missing. (Roxanne Cruz-de Hoyos via AP)
A California scholar’s research into a flowering shrub took him to Mexico and a violent death
Gabriel Trujillo’s family says he was killed in Mexico during a research trip. The 31-year-old Ph.D. student at the University of California, Berkeley, was studying the common buttonbush to learn how the flowering shrub is native to Canada, the U.S. and Mexico has adapted to so many climates and cou

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva o

Down East 2, Carolina 0

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5, 13 innings

Augusta 5, Columbia 1

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 2

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva 8, Lynchburg 0

Down East 5, Carolina 1

Fredericksburg 2, Salem 0

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 1

Columbia 4, Augusta 3

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 0

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.