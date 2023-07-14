Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|8
|6
|.571
|½
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Salem (Boston)
|7
|7
|.500
|1½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|7
|8
|.467
|1
|Fayetteville
|5
|9
|.357
|2½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Other news
Scott Dixon loves racing in Toronto with good reason. The IndyCar driver has won four times on the street course, including last year.
Ravichandran Ashwin has feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch and propelled India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first test in Dominica.
LA AFIRMACIÓN: Un video muestra a un grupo de personas lanzando sillas y agrediendo a los asistentes de un acto político de Claudia Sheinbaum, aspirante presidencial mexicana en la ciudad de Chapala, Jalisco, al suroeste.
Christine King Farris, the late sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has received a rare tribute at the Georgia State Capitol.
No games scheduled
|Friday’s Games
Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Charleston at Down East, 5 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Augusta at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Salem, 3:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.
Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.