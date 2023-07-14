Crime laboratory officers arrive to the house where a suspect has been taken into custody on New York's Long Island in connection with a long-unsolved string of killings, known as the Gilgo Beach murders, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)96.600
Delmarva (Baltimore)86.571½
Carolina (Milwaukee)77.500
Salem (Boston)77.500
Fredericksburg (Washington)68.429
Lynchburg (Cleveland)68.429

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)87.533
Columbia (Kansas City)87.533
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)87.533
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)87.533
Augusta (Atlanta)78.4671
Fayetteville59.357

___

Thursday’s Games

Other news
Scott Dixon competes during an IndyCar auto race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, Sunday, July 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)
Scott Dixon ready to defend title at Honda Indy Toronto, his ‘home’ race where he has won 4 times
Scott Dixon loves racing in Toronto with good reason. The IndyCar driver has won four times on the street course, including last year.
India's Ravichandran Ashwin bowls against West Indies on day three of their first cricket Test match at Windsor Park in Roseau, Dominica, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Ravichandran Ashwin routs West Indies as India earns innings win in Dominica test
Ravichandran Ashwin has feasted on West Indies wickets on a generous turning pitch and propelled India to victory by an innings and 141 runs inside three days of the first test in Dominica.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum speaks during an interview at La Carbonera Library, in Mexico City, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
Video de agresiones en acto político en México data de 2018
LA AFIRMACIÓN: Un video muestra a un grupo de personas lanzando sillas y agrediendo a los asistentes de un acto político de Claudia Sheinbaum, aspirante presidencial mexicana en la ciudad de Chapala, Jalisco, al suroeste.
A portrait honoring teacher and civil rights activist Christine King Farris, Martin Luther King Jr.'s sister, is seen in the rotunda of the Capitol in Atlanta, Friday, July 14, 2023, where Farris lies in state. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Christine King Farris, late sibling of MLK, receives rare tribute at Georgia Capitol
Christine King Farris, the late sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has received a rare tribute at the Georgia State Capitol.

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Charleston at Down East, 7 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charleston at Down East, 5 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 6:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Charleston at Down East, 1 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Augusta at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Salem, 3:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.

Carolina at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.