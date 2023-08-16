Trump indictment: Live updates
Lionel Messi
DeSantis and Disney
Explosion in the Dominican Republic
Maui fires latest

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2716.628
x-Down East (Texas)2320.5354
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2221.5125
Fredericksburg (Washington)2022.476
Salem (Boston)1924.4428
Delmarva (Baltimore)1725.405

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2716.628
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2419.5583
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2122.4886
Augusta (Atlanta)2023.4657
Columbia (Kansas City)2023.4657
Fayetteville1726.39510

___

Sunday’s Games

Down East 5, Kannapolis 2

Other news
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado (28) is congratulated by teammate Alec Burleson after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Nolan Arenado, Jordan Walker hit first-inning homers to power Cardinals past Athletics 6-2
Former Minnesota Twins players Joe Mauer, left, and Justin Morneau, right, present retiring Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera with some fishing gear to honor his career, before a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Wallner grand slam overshadows Cabrera’s 509th homer; Twins beat Tigers 5-3
New Orleans Saints running backs Alvin Kamara (41) and Kendre Miller (25) go through drills at the NFL team's football training camp in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Saints add running back Devin Williams, say Kendre Miller might return from injury by Sunday

Delmarva 8, Carolina 4

Lynchburg 14, Fredericksburg 13

Augusta 5, Salem 3

Charleston 10, Columbia 4

Myrtle Beach 8, Fayetteville 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kannapolis 16, Carolina 3

Fredericksburg 13, Augusta 5

Down East 3, Charleston 1

Salem 6, Delmarva 2

Myrtle Beach 11, Columbia 6, 10 innings

Fayetteville 3, Lynchburg 1

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.