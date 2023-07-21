North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski, Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Assistant Chief Travis Stefonowicz exit the City Commission Chambers on Friday, July 21, 2023, after a news conference in Fargo, N.D. The man who shot three Fargo police officers and a civilian, killing one of the officers before an officer killed him, searched the internet for terms including “explosive ammo” and “kill fast,” as well as for what crowded area events might be happening in and around North Dakota's largest city, authorities said Friday. (AP Photo/Jack Dura)
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Delmarva (Baltimore)118.579
Carolina (Milwaukee)119.550½
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1010.500
Salem (Boston)1010.500
x-Down East (Texas)1011.4762
Fredericksburg (Washington)812.400

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)128.600
Columbia (Kansas City)1110.524
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1110.524
Augusta (Atlanta)1011.476
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1011.476
Fayetteville812.4004

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fayetteville 6

Salem 8, Down East 3

Carolina 9, Kannapolis 7

Augusta 5, Fredericksburg 3

Charleston at Delmarva, ppd.

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 1

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Salem at Down East, 7 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Salem at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.

Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Salem at Down East, 1 p.m.

Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Fredericksburg at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.

Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.

Charleston at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.