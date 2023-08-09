Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|18
|18
|.500
|5½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Fayetteville
|15
|22
|.405
|8
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Fredericksburg 11, Lynchburg 2
Kannapolis 3, Down East 1
Carolina 6, Delmarva 1
Salem 9, Augusta 8
Columbia 4, Charleston 2
Myrtle Beach 14, Fayetteville 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.