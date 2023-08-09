Ohio’s Issue 1 fails
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2413.649
Fredericksburg (Washington)1818.500
x-Down East (Texas)1819.4866
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1819.4866
Salem (Boston)1720.4597
Delmarva (Baltimore)1521.417

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2314.622
Columbia (Kansas City)1918.5144
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1918.5144
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1918.5144
Augusta (Atlanta)1621.4327
Fayetteville1522.4058

___

Tuesday’s Games

Fredericksburg 11, Lynchburg 2

Kannapolis 3, Down East 1

Carolina 6, Delmarva 1

Salem 9, Augusta 8

Columbia 4, Charleston 2

Myrtle Beach 14, Fayetteville 2

Wednesday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Delmarva at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Fayetteville at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.