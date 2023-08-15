Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|x-Down East (Texas)
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|19
|22
|.463
|7½
|Salem (Boston)
|18
|24
|.429
|9
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|17
|24
|.415
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|27
|15
|.643
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|23
|19
|.548
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|20
|22
|.476
|7
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|20
|22
|.476
|7
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|20
|22
|.476
|7
|Fayetteville
|16
|26
|.381
|11
___
|Sunday’s Games
Down East 5, Kannapolis 2
Delmarva 8, Carolina 4
Lynchburg 14, Fredericksburg 13
Augusta 5, Salem 3
Charleston 10, Columbia 4
Myrtle Beach 8, Fayetteville 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.