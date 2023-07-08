Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|x-Down East (Texas)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Salem (Boston)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|South Division
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|8
|5
|.615
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|6
|7
|.462
|2
|Fayetteville
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 11, Down East 4, 1st game
Kannapolis 4, Down East 2, 8 innings, 2nd game
Salem 10, Lynchburg 7
Carolina 6, Fayetteville 3
Myrtle Beach 6, Augusta 5
Fredericksburg 8, Delmarva 4
Columbia 3, Charleston 2
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 2, Salem 1
Kannapolis 8, Down East 5
Carolina 6, Fayetteville 5
Myrtle Beach 5, Augusta 4
Fredericksburg 10, Delmarva 1
Columbia 4, Charleston 0, 10 innings
|Saturday’s Games
Fayetteville at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.