Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)2917.630
Lynchburg (Cleveland)2521.5434
x-Down East (Texas)2323.5006
Fredericksburg (Washington)2223.489
Salem (Boston)2026.4359
Delmarva (Baltimore)1926.422

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)3016.652
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)2620.5654
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)2224.4788
Augusta (Atlanta)2125.4579
Columbia (Kansas City)2125.4579
Fayetteville1729.37013

___

Thursday’s Games

Kannapolis 11, Carolina 10

Fredericksburg 4, Augusta 3

Charleston 7, Down East 2

Salem 4, Delmarva 2

Columbia 8, Myrtle Beach 1

Lynchburg 15, Fayetteville 7

Friday’s Games

Carolina 8, Kannapolis 6, 10 innings

Augusta 15, Fredericksburg 7

Charleston 5, Down East 2

Delmarva 7, Salem 1

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 3

Lynchburg 3, Fayetteville 1

Saturday’s Games

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.

Augusta at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.

Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.

Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.