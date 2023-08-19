Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|29
|17
|.630
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|25
|21
|.543
|4
|x-Down East (Texas)
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|22
|23
|.489
|6½
|Salem (Boston)
|20
|26
|.435
|9
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|19
|26
|.422
|9½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|26
|20
|.565
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|22
|24
|.478
|8
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|21
|25
|.457
|9
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|21
|25
|.457
|9
|Fayetteville
|17
|29
|.370
|13
___
|Thursday’s Games
Kannapolis 11, Carolina 10
Fredericksburg 4, Augusta 3
Charleston 7, Down East 2
Salem 4, Delmarva 2
Columbia 8, Myrtle Beach 1
Lynchburg 15, Fayetteville 7
|Friday’s Games
Carolina 8, Kannapolis 6, 10 innings
Augusta 15, Fredericksburg 7
Charleston 5, Down East 2
Delmarva 7, Salem 1
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 3
Lynchburg 3, Fayetteville 1
|Saturday’s Games
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 6:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.
Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, 1 p.m.
Augusta at Fredericksburg, 1:35 p.m.
Lynchburg at Fayetteville, 2:05 p.m.
Down East at Charleston, 5:05 p.m.
Salem at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Columbia, 5:05 p.m.