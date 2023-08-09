Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|24
|13
|.649
|—
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|18
|18
|.500
|5½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|18
|19
|.486
|6
|Salem (Boston)
|17
|20
|.459
|7
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|15
|21
|.417
|8½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|19
|18
|.514
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|16
|21
|.432
|7
|Fayetteville
|15
|22
|.405
|8
___
|Sunday’s Games
Myrtle Beach 2, Down East 0
Fredericksburg 8, Salem 5
Columbia 5, Augusta 2
Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3
Kannapolis 3, Charleston 1
Delmarva 4, Lynchburg 2