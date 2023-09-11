Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Carolina (Milwaukee)
|39
|25
|.609
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|36
|30
|.545
|4
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|35
|30
|.538
|4½
|x-Down East (Texas)
|29
|37
|.439
|11
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|28
|37
|.431
|11½
|Salem (Boston)
|25
|39
|.391
|14
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|39
|26
|.600
|—
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|36
|29
|.554
|3
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|31
|35
|.470
|8½
|Fayetteville
|30
|36
|.455
|9½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Augusta 6, Down East 3
Fayetteville 2, Charleston 1, susp. to of 2nd
Carolina at Salem, canc.
Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0
Lynchburg 6, Kannapolis 5
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, canc.
|Sunday’s Games
Lynchburg 4, Kannapolis 3
Fredericksburg 3, Delmarva 1
Fayetteville 4, Charleston 3, 1st game
Fayetteville 7, Charleston 4, 2nd game
Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6
Augusta 8 Down East 0
Carolina at Salem, canc.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
___
|Division Series
|Best of Three
|x-if necessary
|Down East, Carolina
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Down East at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Carolina at Down East, 7:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 15: Carolina at Down East, 7:05 p.m.
|Charleston, Myrtle Beach
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 14: Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 15: Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.