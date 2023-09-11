Michigan State suspends coach
Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
WLPct.GB
y-Carolina (Milwaukee)3925.609
Lynchburg (Cleveland)3630.5454
Fredericksburg (Washington)3530.538
x-Down East (Texas)2937.43911
Delmarva (Baltimore)2837.43111½
Salem (Boston)2539.39114

South Division
WLPct.GB
y-Charleston (Tampa Bay)3926.600
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)3629.5543
Augusta (Atlanta)3234.485
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)3234.485
Columbia (Kansas City)3135.470
Fayetteville3036.455

___

Saturday’s Games

Augusta 6, Down East 3

Fayetteville 2, Charleston 1, susp. to of 2nd

Carolina at Salem, canc.

Myrtle Beach 1, Columbia 0

Lynchburg 6, Kannapolis 5

Fredericksburg at Delmarva, canc.

Sunday’s Games

Lynchburg 4, Kannapolis 3

Fredericksburg 3, Delmarva 1

Fayetteville 4, Charleston 3, 1st game

Fayetteville 7, Charleston 4, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 7, Columbia 6

Augusta 8 Down East 0

Carolina at Salem, canc.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

___

Division Series
Best of Three
x-if necessary
Down East, Carolina

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Down East at Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: Carolina at Down East, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Carolina at Down East, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston, Myrtle Beach

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 14: Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 15: Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.