Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Fayetteville
|1
|3
|.250
|2
___
|Tuesday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday’s Games
Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 0
Down East 2, Carolina 0
Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4
Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5
Augusta 5, Columbia 1
Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 2
|Thursday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.
Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.
Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.