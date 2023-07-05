Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Down East (Texas)
|7
|3
|.700
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|6
|4
|.600
|1
|Salem (Boston)
|5
|5
|.500
|2
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|4
|6
|.400
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|6
|4
|.600
|—
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|5
|5
|.500
|1
|Fayetteville
|4
|6
|.400
|2
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|4
|6
|.400
|2
___
|Monday’s Games
Down East 3, Carolina 0
Salem 5, Fredericksburg 3
Delmarva 5, Lynchburg 0
Columbia 1, Augusta 0
Fayetteville 8, Kannapolis 7
Charleston 6, Myrtle Beach 0
|Tuesday’s Games
Augusta 4, Myrtle Beach 3
Salem 4, Lynchburg 2
Down East 4, Kannapolis 2
Fredericksburg 7, Delmarva 6
Columbia 5, Charleston 2
Carolina 13, Fayetteville 4
|Wednesday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Salem at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Down East at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Fayetteville at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
Columbia at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.