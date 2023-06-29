Single-A Carolina League Glance

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Supreme Court decisions
FILE - Naomi Campbell appears at the opening ceremony and the premiere of the film "Jeanne du Barry" at the 76th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, on May 16, 2023. Campbell has welcomed baby No. 2. The British supermodel wrote Thursday on Instagram that her son is a true gift from God. In May 2021, she introduced her firstborn on the cover of British Vogue. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP, File)
Naomi Campbell welcomes baby No. 2
FILE - People walk by Tiffany's flagship store in New York, Nov. 25, 2019. A fire broke out Thursday, June 29, 2023, in the basement of the flagship Tiffany & Co. store on New York's Fifth Avenue, officials said. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Tiffany & Co. flagship store fire
Eco-activist Greta Thunberg attends a press-conference of a newly created working group that will work with the damages caused to Ukraine's ecology as a result of Russia's invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy meets Greta Thunberg
This illustration provided by researchers in June 2023 depicts gravitational waves stretching and squeezing space-time in the universe. On Wednesday, June 28, 2023, researchers reported signals from what they call low-frequency gravitational waves — changes in the fabric of the universe that are created by huge objects moving around and colliding in space. It took decades of work by scientists across the globe to track down the evidence for these super-slow wobbles. (Aurore Simonnet/NANOGrav Collaboration)
Gravitational waves

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
x-Down East (Texas)31.750
Lynchburg (Cleveland)31.750
Delmarva (Baltimore)22.5001
Salem (Boston)22.5001
Carolina (Milwaukee)13.2502
Fredericksburg (Washington)04.0003

South Division
WLPct.GB
Columbia (Kansas City)31.750
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)31.750
Augusta (Atlanta)22.5001
Charleston (Tampa Bay)22.5001
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)22.5001
Fayetteville13.2502

___

Wednesday’s Games

Movie-goers evacuate the Century Rio movie theater as officers respond to a shooting at the theater located at 4901 Pan American freeway in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., on Sunday, June 25, 2023. The Albuquerque Police Department said Monday that an argument over seat reservations escalated into a shooting that left a 52-year-old man dead and sent filmgoers scrambling for cover. Homicide charges were filed Monday against a 19-year-old who was wounded in the Sunday-night confrontation. (Chancey Bush/The Albuquerque Journal via AP)
New Mexico prosecutors: Man accused in deadly movie theater shooting is a danger to the community
Prosecutors say a man accused in a deadly movie theater shooting in New Mexico’s largest city is a danger to the community and should be held pending trial.
FILE -Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) calls to teammates during the first half of Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the NBA basketball Eastern Conference semifinals playoff series, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Boston. James Harden might have side-eyed questions, much like he did in a playful reaction to a question in his Houston days, about his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. Will Harden return to the 76ers for a third season? (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Harden picks up $35.6 million option with the 76ers, team exploring trades
James Harden picked up his $35.6 million contract option for next season with the Philadelphia 76ers, with the franchise exploring trades to move the veteran scorer, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.
Detroit Tigers' Spencer Torkelson jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home run in the top of the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
Torkelson homers twice for the Tigers in an 8-5 victory over the AL West-leading Rangers
Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as the Detroit Tigers earned a series split against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers with a 8-5 victory.
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
‘Blatantly psychotic’ gunman wanted parade, medals for synagogue massacre, psychologist testifies
A psychologist says the man who gunned down 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue thought he deserved medals and a parade for perpetrating the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack.

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 0

Down East 2, Carolina 0

Salem 7, Fredericksburg 4

Myrtle Beach 6, Charleston 5

Augusta 5, Columbia 1

Kannapolis 7, Fayetteville 2

Thursday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Carolina at Down East, 5 p.m.

Kannapolis at Fayetteville, 5:05 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 6:05 p.m.

Augusta at Columbia, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.

Charleston at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m.