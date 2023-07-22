Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|12
|9
|.571
|—
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|11
|9
|.550
|½
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|10
|.524
|1
|x-Down East (Texas)
|11
|11
|.500
|1½
|Salem (Boston)
|10
|11
|.476
|2
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|8
|13
|.381
|4
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|12
|10
|.545
|1½
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|11
|11
|.500
|2½
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|10
|12
|.455
|3½
|Fayetteville
|8
|13
|.381
|5
___
|Friday’s Games
Lynchburg 4, Fayetteville 0
Down East 7, Salem 4
Carolina 8, Kannapolis 5
Augusta 10, Fredericksburg 4
Charleston 8, Delmarva 4
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 0
|Saturday’s Games
Salem at Down East, 5 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 6:05 p.m.
Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
Charleston at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Salem at Down East, 1 p.m.
Kannapolis at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Fredericksburg at Augusta, 1:35 p.m.
Fayetteville at Lynchburg, 2 p.m.
Charleston at Delmarva, 5:05 p.m.
Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 6:35 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled