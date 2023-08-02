Single-A Carolina League Glance

FILE - This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP, File)
Trump charged for efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election
FILE - New Jersey Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks to supporters during an election night party in Asbury Park, N.J., Nov. 2, 2021. Oliver, who made history as the first Black woman to serve as speaker of the state Assembly, died Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. She was 71. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, file)
New Jersey’s Lt. Gov dies suddenly
New York Mets' Justin Verlander pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Mets trade 3-time Cy Young Award winner to Astros
FILE - Lizzo performs at the United Center on May 17, 2023, in Chicago. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo’s former dancers file lawsuit
FILE - Angus Cloud arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ stars post tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1912.613
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1615.5163
Salem (Boston)1516.4844
x-Down East (Texas)1416.467
Fredericksburg (Washington)1317.433
Delmarva (Baltimore)1218.400

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)2011.645
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1614.533
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1615.5164
Columbia (Kansas City)1516.4845
Augusta (Atlanta)1417.4526
Fayetteville1417.4526

___

Sunday’s Games

Kannapolis 2, Delmarva 1

Other news
Germany's Marina Hegering, center, and Sydney Lohmann, right, applaud the fans at the end of the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. Colombia won 2-1. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Marina Hegering recovers in time to play for Germany in last group game of Women’s World Cup
French soldiers assist mostly French nationals in a bus waiting to be airlifted back to France on a French military aircraft, at the international Airport in Niamey, Niger, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. The French Foreign Ministry in Paris cited recent violence that targeted the French Embassy as one of the reasons for the evacuation. The decision comes during a deepening crisis sparked by the coup last week against Niger's democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Foreign nationals evacuate Niger, as regional tensions rise
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, right, is injured as Colombia's Manuela Vanegas checks on her during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Colombia insists Linda Caicedo is fit for final Women’s World Cup group game following health scares

Fredericksburg 9, Myrtle Beach 8

Fayetteville 8, Down East 1

Augusta 3, Charleston 2, 1st game

Augusta 2, Charleston 0, 2nd game

Lynchburg 3, Salem 2

Columbia 3, Carolina 1

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Fayetteville 8, Carolina 1, 1st game

Carolina 4, Fayetteville 3, 2nd game

Myrtle Beach 4, Down East 0, susp. bottom of 1st

Fredericksburg 5, Salem 1

Charleston 8, Kannapolis 2

Lynchburg 3, Delmarva 1

Columbia 3, Augusta 2

Wednesday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Myrtle Beach at Down East, 7 p.m.

Salem at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Kannapolis at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Delmarva, 7:05 p.m.

Columbia at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Fayetteville, 7:05 p.m.