Denny Hamlin celebrates in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Pocono Raceway, Sunday, July 23, 2023, in Long Pond, Pa. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)
NASCAR at Pocono Raceway
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Shark Week 2023
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)
Brian Harman wins British Open
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbie’ box office
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed in Philadelphia, U.S.A., April 26, 2017. Elon Musk plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the bird, marking what would be the latest big change since he bought the social media platform for $44 billion last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Twitter’s new logo

Single-A Carolina League Glance

 
Share
All Times EDT
North Division
x-First Half Winner
WLPct.GB
Carolina (Milwaukee)1310.565
Salem (Boston)1211.5221
Delmarva (Baltimore)1112.4782
Lynchburg (Cleveland)1112.4782
x-Down East (Texas)1113.458
Fredericksburg (Washington)1013.4353

South Division
WLPct.GB
Charleston (Tampa Bay)168.667
Columbia (Kansas City)1311.5423
x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)1212.5004
Augusta (Atlanta)1113.4585
Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)1113.4585
Fayetteville1013.435

___

Saturday’s Games

Other news
Cyclists make their way along the route in Woodbury County during RAGBRAI (Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa) on Sunday, July 23, 2023. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP)
World’s biggest recreational bike ride begins anew for golden anniversary trek across Iowa
What bills itself as “the world’s longest, largest and oldest recreational bicycle touring event” was more like the world’s biggest traffic jam Sunday as riders churned across the Loess Hills on the western edge of Iowa.
United States' Brian Harman poses for the media as he holds the Claret Jug trophy for winning the British Open Golf Championships at the Royal Liverpool Golf Club in Hoylake, England, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (David Davies/PA via AP)
Brian Harman wins the British Open for his 1st major; Akshay Bhatia claims the Barracuda
HOYLAKE, England (AP) — Brian Harman turned back every challenge in the British Open, from big names to bad weather, and took his place among major champions Sunday with a victory that was never seriously in doubt at Royal Liverpool.
Akshay Bhatia holds the championship trophy after winning the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee, Calif., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Akshay Bhatia, 21, wins his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship
Akshay Bhatia birdied the closing hole in regulation, then capitalized in sudden death when Patrick Rodgers found a divot in the fairway to win his first PGA Tour title at the Barracuda Championship.
Serbia's Novak Djokovic falls as he returns to Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Toronto tournament, opts for more rest after loss in Wimbledon final
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the National Bank Open, opting for additional rest after his loss to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final.

Salem 5, Down East 1

Charleston 4, Delmarva 2, 1st game

Charleston 5, Delmarva 3, 8 innings, 2nd game

Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1

Fredericksburg 7, Augusta 3

Fayetteville 11, Lynchburg 7

Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 0

Sunday’s Games

Salem 6, Down East 4

Kannapolis 17, Carolina 7

Fredericksburg 17, Augusta 4

Fayetteville 18, Lynchburg 4

Charleston 8, Delmarva 4

Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Down East at Fayetteville, 11:05 a.m.

Delmarva at Kannapolis, 12:05 p.m.

Lynchburg at Salem, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.

Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.

<