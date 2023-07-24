Single-A Carolina League Glance
|All Times EDT
|North Division
|x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Carolina (Milwaukee)
|13
|10
|.565
|—
|Salem (Boston)
|12
|11
|.522
|1
|Delmarva (Baltimore)
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|Lynchburg (Cleveland)
|11
|12
|.478
|2
|x-Down East (Texas)
|11
|13
|.458
|2½
|Fredericksburg (Washington)
|10
|13
|.435
|3
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Charleston (Tampa Bay)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Columbia (Kansas City)
|13
|11
|.542
|3
|x-Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Augusta (Atlanta)
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox)
|11
|13
|.458
|5
|Fayetteville
|10
|13
|.435
|5½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Salem 5, Down East 1
Charleston 4, Delmarva 2, 1st game
Charleston 5, Delmarva 3, 8 innings, 2nd game
Carolina 13, Kannapolis 1
Fredericksburg 7, Augusta 3
Fayetteville 11, Lynchburg 7
Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 0
|Sunday’s Games
Salem 6, Down East 4
Kannapolis 17, Carolina 7
Fredericksburg 17, Augusta 4
Fayetteville 18, Lynchburg 4
Charleston 8, Delmarva 4
Myrtle Beach 5, Columbia 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 6:05 p.m.
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 7 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Down East at Fayetteville, 11:05 a.m.
Delmarva at Kannapolis, 12:05 p.m.
Lynchburg at Salem, 2, 5:35 p.m.
Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Myrtle Beach at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m.
Carolina at Columbia, 7:05 p.m.