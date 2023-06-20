Single-A Florida State League Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Palm Beach (St. Louis)
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Jupiter (Miami)
|33
|30
|.524
|3
|Daytona (Cincinnati)
|28
|35
|.444
|8
|St. Lucie (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|39
|.371
|12½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Clearwater (Philadelphia)
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Bradenton (Pittsburgh)
|34
|29
|.540
|8½
|Fort Myers (Minnesota)
|32
|31
|.508
|10½
|Dunedin (Toronto)
|31
|32
|.492
|11½
|Tampa (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|33
|.476
|12½
|Lakeland (Detroit)
|25
|38
|.397
|17½
___
|Sunday’s Games
St. Lucie 3, Palm Beach 2, 1st game
Palm Beach 16, St. Lucie 8, 2nd game
Lakeland 8, Dunedin 4
Tampa 13, Clearwater 11
Bradenton 4, Fort Myers 3
Daytona 4, Jupiter 3, 10 innings
|Monday’s Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:05 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Clearwater at Dunedin, 11 a.m.
Bradenton at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Bradenton at Lakeland, 11 a.m.
St. Lucie at Jupiter, 6:30 p.m.
Clearwater at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m.
Fort Myers at Tampa, 6:30 p.m.
Palm Beach at Daytona, 6:35 p.m.