Slovenia wins ski jump team World Cup, Stoch disqualified

WILLINGEN, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Germany lost a ski jump team World Cup at home to Slovenia on Saturday.

The Slovenian team of Jurij Tepes, Nejc Dezman, Jernej Damjan and Peter Prevc collected a total of 957.9 points, beating the Germans - Markus Eisenbichler, Marinus Kraus, Richard Freitag and Severin Freund - by 26.2 points.

Germany had won the previous team events at Klingenthal in Germany, and Zakopane in Poland.

Norway finished third, followed by Japan, and world champion Austria.

Poland was disqualified when Kamil Stoch, who won Friday’s individual event, was adjudged to be wearing a non-conforming ski suit.