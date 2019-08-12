Beware of tax scam emails and phone calls, IRS warns

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Beware of tax scam emails and phone calls, IRS warns

By JOYCE M. ROSENBERG
 
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — Months after business owners and other taxpayers have filed their returns with the IRS, thieves try to scam people out of money or personal information.

Although scammers operate year-round, the IRS says they step up their activities in the summer, when taxpayers can expect to hear from the agency with questions about returns filed during March and April. Thieves typically use phone calls or emails that sound or look official, and that can sound threatening. The scammers’ hope is that people will believe it’s really a call from the IRS or that they’ll click on a link in the email, allowing cyberthieves to invade their devices and steal personal information.

One important fact can help protect against falling for a scam: The IRS does not initiate contact with business owners or other taxpayers by phone or email seeking personal information like Social Security numbers or financial information like credit card numbers. If the agency has questions or needs to inform a taxpayer about a problem, it usually will do so via U.S. mail. It does not leave pre-recorded messages or make threats — some scammers have warned that their targets will be arrested if they don’t return calls.

Another important fact: The IRS must give taxpayers a chance to appeal a tax bill before it takes any action against them.

Other news
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator

Email scams are very common and the IRS says they do target small businesses. They include phishing scams that encourage or demand that an email recipient click on a link or attachment. That click gives cyberthieves access to information like passwords and in turn, money in bank or credit card accounts. Owners and their employees should never click on anything in an email unless they are certain it’s legitimate. Thieves are becoming more sophisticated about making emails look authentic.

Dealing with phone calls or voicemails is easier: Hang up on the caller, or delete the voicemail.

Sometimes the scams do arrive by mail. The IRS recently warned about a new scam that claims a recipient owes taxes to a bogus agency, the Bureau of Tax Enforcement, and directs how and where to pay the bill. There is no such bureau in the government. Many scams about taxes purportedly owed demand payment using a specific method like a prepaid debit card or wire transfer. However, the IRS does not use those methods. Scammers may also specify who a check should be made out to, and it’s likely to be a fake name. All legitimate tax payments by check must be made out to “US Treasury.”

Some scammers will show up at a home or office claiming to be an IRS employee. The government generally does not show up in person unless there are special circumstances, usually tax bills that are overdue and that have been sent to a collection process. But by the time that happens, the taxpayer has already gotten several bills from the government, and thus an in-person visit isn’t coming from out of the blue. And if IRS employee do visit a taxpayer, they must provide two forms of identification proving that they are government employees. If the IRS sends a tax bill to a private debt collection service, it notifies the taxpayer first.

The IRS website, www.irs.gov , has much more information about scammers — search the site for “scam.”

_____

Follow Joyce Rosenberg at www.twitter.com/JoyceMRosenberg . Her work can be found here: https://apnews.com