FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Provo woman pokes fun at Mormon culture with card game

 
Share

PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Provo woman has developed a card game that pokes fun at unique Mormon culture in a similar mold as the intentionally offensive party game Cards Against Humanity.

Jerilyn Pool began producing her Dang You to Heck game in January, hiring a Provo printer to make the cards and packaging the game at home to sell online, The Salt Lake Tribune reported his month.

“It’s wrapped in brown paper, so your bishop doesn’t know what you’re up to,” Pool said.

Her game, like the not so family-friendly Cards Against Humanity, starts with a question or a phrase that players fill in with one of the cards they’re dealt. A judge chooses the funniest answer as the winner of each round.

Other news
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany
People move the coffin of their friend, Abdou Diop, who died trying to migrate to Europe, at the Saint Louis, Senegal, morgue Saturday, July 15, 2023. More people are making the trip across the Atlantic in rickety wooden boats known as pirogues trying to reach the Canary Islands. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick)
Takeaways from AP’s report on bodies from migrant boats buried on the beach in Senegal
Maj. Albin Narvaez stands near a series of outdoor recreation cages used for prisoners who are in administrative segregation at the Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center, Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Fulton, Mo. Narvaez, who is chief of custody at the prison, said applications for correctional officers have increased since the state implemented a pay raise this spring. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
Mounting job vacancies push state and local governments into a wage war for workers

While Cards Against Humanity deals heavily with the obscene and controversial, Pool’s game plays upon topics that non-Mormons might not understand. There are references to specific incidents in the history of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and to some of its unique doctrine and restrictions.

“I was very intentional with the game, that I didn’t want it to be offensive to orthodox Mormons, but I also wanted the ex-Mormon crowd to also enjoy it,” Pool said. “I’ve tried to walk a fine line there, by poking fun at the culture of that spectrum of Mormonism, without making light of things that are sacred to a lot of people.”

The level of offensiveness is often linked to the individual players, who decide how they want to use cards that can be played as innuendo and euphemisms.

“It’s a way to delve into that part of social norms that isn’t acceptable, but you’re doing it in a controlled environment,” said Richard Howard, a manager at Game Night Games, a game store in Salt Lake City.

___

Information from: The Salt Lake Tribune, http://www.sltrib.com