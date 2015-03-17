Female senior partner: No discrimination at investment firm

FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Female senior partner: No discrimination at investment firm

 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — One of the most powerful women in venture capital and a well-respected tech investor says she never saw or experienced gender discrimination at the firm at the center of a $16 million gender bias lawsuit.

Mary Meeker is one of the few female senior partners at Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, one of the Silicon Valley’s most prestigious venture capital firms.

She testified Monday that Kleiner is the best place to be a woman in the business, the San Jose Mercury News reported (http://bayareane.ws/1DuZUWY ).

“I have a view — and I’ve developed this over many, many years — (that) two women are more powerful than one, three are more powerful than two, four are more powerful than three, if you have the right people in the room,” Meeker said.

Other news
Illustration about the rise of a dangerous fungus called Candida auris.(Illustration/Amelia Bates, Grist via AP)
Dangerous fungus is becoming more prevalent. Scientists believe climate change could be to blame
A for sale sign stands outside a single-family residence on the market on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Denver. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Average long-term US mortgage rate inches back up to 6.81%
Irish singer Sinead O’Connor stands alone while the crowd boos her at Bob Dylan’s 30th anniversary celebration in New York on Oct. 16, 1992, 13 days after she ripped a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live," left, and Pope John Paul II appears in his popemobil in Prague on April 21, 1990. More than 30 years later, her Saturday Night Live performance is remembered by some as an offensive act of desecration. But for others — including survivors of clergy sex abuse — O’Connor’s protest was prophetic, forecasting the global denomination’s public reckoning that was still to come. (AP Photo)
For clergy abuse survivors, Sinead O’Connor’s protest that offended so many was brave and prophetic

She then said how much she appreciated working with Kleiner women Susan Biglieri, Juliet de Baubigny, Beth Seidenberg and Christina Lee. Implicit in her testimony was that perhaps plaintiff Ellen Pao just wasn’t one of those right people.

Pao testified last week she was denied a promotion at the firm because of gender bias and then fired after she complained.

Meeker’s testimony has been hotly anticipated: She is a widely respected and influential tech leader who was long ago dubbed “Queen of the Internet” for her early and savvy tech investments. Meeker worked from 1991 to 2010 at Morgan Stanley as a managing director and research analyst. She helped the firm, at the infancy of the Internet boom, identify key tech players such as Google, Netscape and Alibaba, she said.

When Kleiner Perkins attorney Lynne Hermle asked Meeker if she ever witnessed any gender discrimination, Meeker replied, “I have not.”

Meeker also undercut Pao’s complaint about an all-male dinner in 2011 at former-Vice President Al Gore’s house, saying she had been invited to a dinner at Gore’s apartment.

Pao testified that male members of the firm joined male CEOs at Gore’s house for dinner, and no women were invited because “they kill the buzz,” one male partner allegedly said. Pao was humiliated, she said, because she lived in the same building as Gore and bumped into some of these men on their way to dinner.