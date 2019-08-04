Sogard homers twice as Rays beat Marlins 8-6

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sogard homers twice as Rays beat Marlins 8-6

By MARK DIDTLER
 
Share

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Newcomers Eric Sogard and Nick Anderson played key roles in Tampa Bay’s latest win.

Sogard homered twice and finished with a career-high five RBIs, and the surging Rays beat the Miami Marlins 8-6 on Saturday night.

“Sogard, what a day he had,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “He’s been outstanding. Right now if he hits his pitch he’s doing some damage with it.”

Sogard is hitting .385 (5 for 13) in four games since he was acquired in a trade with Toronto on Sunday.

Other news
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in a building in Berlin Friday, July 28, 2023. Two people died Friday after jumping from a building in Berlin to escape a fire on an upper floor, firefighters said. The blaze broke out on the 10th floor of a 12-story residential building in the German capital's Kreuzberg district, the fire service told German news agency dpa. (Annette Riedl/dpa via AP)
2 people die in Berlin after jumping from a building to escape a fire, authorities say
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell runs a drill during an NFL football practice in Allen Park, Mich., Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Lions’ bolstered linebacking corps has high expectations on 1st day of pads at training camp
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach’s family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. A judge on Thursday approved a $15 million settlement between Beach's family and a convenience store chain that sold beer to Murdaugh's underage son. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Judge OKs $15M payout from store where Alex Murdaugh’s underage son got beer before fatal crash

Willy Adames and Austin Meadows also connected as Tampa Bay won for the seventh time in eight games. Anderson (3-4), who came over in a trade with Miami on Wednesday, pitched a perfect eighth for the win, and Emilio Pagan finished for his ninth save.

“Nick Anderson is making quite an impression,” Cash said. “We just love the fact that he comes in and attacks. That’s not easy doing that against a group of guys that you were sharing lockers with five days ago.”

The Rays went ahead to stay on Adames’ leadoff drive against Jarlin Garcia (2-1) in the eighth. Travis d’Arnaud, who has 26 RBIs since July 1, made it 8-6 with a run-scoring single later in the inning.

Sogard hit a two-run shot in the second and a three-run drive off Elieser Hernández in the third. He has 12 homers this season, compared to 11 combined over his previous eight major league seasons.

“Joining these guys from day one I could tell was a lot of fun,” Sogard said.

Meadows went deep for the third straight game. Meadows’ solo drive in the seventh tied it at 6.

Starlin Castro homered for Miami, which has dropped three of four. Jon Berti had three hits and drove in a run.

“We don’t score like this a lot, but we’re in close games all the time,” manager Don Mattingly said. “One of the things we’re learning is figuring out how to get over that hump and win close games.”

The Marlins grabbed a 6-5 lead with two runs in the seventh. Berti singled in Cesar Puello, and Brian Anderson added a sacrifice fly.

Berti came within a homer of hitting for the cycle and stole two bases. He tripled in the ninth but was stranded when Anderson flied out to right.

Miami scored three times in the third. Castro hit a two-run shot, and the other run scored on a double-play sacrifice fly.

Garrett Cooper hit a fly ball that center fielder Kevin Kiermaier caught at the wall. Anderson tried to advance to third and originally was ruled safe. After the call was overturned by a replay review, Castro homered on Jalen Beeks’ next pitch.

“The guy missed me on the tag but somehow they get an out out of that,” Anderson said. “Even the third baseman (Matt Duffy) told me he missed me on the tag so that one’s kind of an enigma. We couldn’t find any evidence that I was out there, but I guess MLB did.”

COLLISION

Kiermaier hit a fifth-inning grounder about 45 feet up the first-base line and ran into Neil Walker right after the first baseman fielded the ball. Walker, who held on for an out as they both crashed to the ground, departed after the sixth inning with a jammed right index finger.

“Knowing how hard (Kiermaier) runs, my sense of urgency was high, so it’s just unfortunate, the timing of when I got the ball and the movement that I made to get in front of him,” said Walker, who is day to day. “But it’s a baseball play.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas, who left Thursday’s game with right hip tightness, extended his hitting streak to 10 games with double leading off the first.

Rays: Reliever Jose Alvarado (right oblique strain) is scheduled to start a rehab assignment Sunday with Class A Charlotte and could be back next weekend.

UP NEXT

Marlins left-hander Caleb Smith (7-4) and Rays right-hander Yonny Chirinos (8-5) are Sunday’s scheduled starters.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports