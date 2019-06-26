Some criminal charges dropped against ex-CFL running back

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prosecutors have dismissed felony charges against a former Canadian Football League player after a key witness failed to appear for a preliminary hearing.

The Oklahoman reports prosecutors dismissed the case Tuesday against 27-year-old Roy Finch, who was charged in January with kidnapping and domestic abuse. A woman accused Finch of punching her and refusing to let her leave his Oklahoma City motel room.

Finch is charged in a separate felony case with assault and battery upon a police officer, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana. That case is pending.

Finch played four years at the University of Oklahoma from 2010 to 2013. He had stints in the Canadian Football League with the Ottawa Redblacks and Calgary Stampeders and was the CFL’s special teams player of the year in 2017.

