FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
England's Lauren James, right, celebrates a first half goal with teammate England's Ella Toone during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Sophie Ralph)
James fires England to a 1-0 win over Denmark
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

Sonoma’s new turn: NASCAR takes a ride on “The Carousel”

By GREG BEACHAM
 
Share

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — This twisty road course in Northern California wine country already provided one of the NASCAR Cup Series’ biggest challenges and best rides of the year.

And now the drivers are also going for a ride on “The Carousel” this weekend.

That’s the name for a section of Sonoma Raceway that hasn’t been used in a NASCAR race since 1997, but was put back in the layout this year to celebrate this venerable track’s 50th anniversary.

With three more turns, longer laps and an overriding uncertainty across the paddock, the first road race of the NASCAR season could be a doozy Sunday — and the drivers can’t wait to take a ride.

Other news
Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides, second right, and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, right, visit the anthropological laboratory of the Committee on Missing Persons, a UN facilitated body tasked with uncovering the fate of Greek and Turkish Cypriots who disappeared during inter communal fighting in the 1960s and a 1974 Turkish invasion that ethnically split the island nation, at a United Nations compound inside the U.N buffer zone in the divided capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 28, 2023. The two leaders appealed to those with any information leading to the discovery of remains of the missing to step forward, especially as many are now passing away. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
Divided Cyprus’ rival leaders appeal for information on the missing as eyewitnesses die
Smoke is seen from a freight ship in the North Sea, about 27 kilometers (17 miles) north of the Dutch island of Ameland, Thursday, July 27, 2023. A cargo ship packed with nearly 3,000 cars was still ablaze Thursday close to a world-renowned bird habitat off the Dutch coast as firefighters and salvage crews waited for the flames to subside before attempting to board the vessel. (Kustwacht Nederland/Coast Guard Netherlands via AP)
Salvage crews wait for chance to board a freighter burning for 2 days off the Dutch coast
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Adidas to release second batch of Yeezy sneakers after breakup with Ye

“I love it,” William Byron said after practice Friday. “It’s probably the most fun I’ve had driving a race car this year.”

Nearly every driver is more excited than frightened by the Carousel’s challenge. After all, weeks upon weeks of driving in circles and only turning left can get a little dull, even for the world’s best at it.

Sonoma is already no picnic for drivers; in fact, it’s one of the most physical tracks in North America. The layout is known for its precipitous elevation changes and tough turns, but the return of the Carousel adds another layer of complexity to an already daunting challenge.

NASCAR’s usual 12-turn layout over nearly 2 miles at Sonoma has been transformed into a 15-turn, 2.52-mile setup, and most drivers are unfamiliar with the new part. They’ll do 90 laps instead of 110, but the race is now 8 miles longer.

“I like the change,” Denny Hamlin said. “I think it had gotten a little stagnant where we needed to freshen up the course.”

Most NASCAR drivers spent time in simulators to prepare for this weekend, but that’s not enough. Even before early practice Friday, drivers lined up to take pace car rides on the new layout, hoping for insight even in a passenger seat. Many also plan to watch the K&N Series race on Saturday to see how those drivers fare on the Carousel.

IndyCar races in Sonoma have used the Carousel, which means Chip Ganassi Racing and Team Penske could have a little extra data — if it does them any good.

“It’s going to change a lot of things,” Hamlin said. “The biggest thing is the strategy. We have all these notes from so many years here, and all this information based off of strategies that have played out in years past. Now we have a different stage length. The track is a different length. You’re not going to be able to dive onto pit road at the last second. The lap times are slower. All of that plays a factor in strategy.”

Bubba Wallace spun off the track roughly 10 seconds into his first practice lap. He was amused by his mistake, but not overly optimistic about his chances.

“I told my guys,’ We’ve got three days here, and I’ll try to get better in a short amount of time,’” Wallace said. “Hopefully I can put myself together to make a complete lap.”

Yet the challenges also create opportunity. Most drivers are cautiously confident the layout will allow more passing because of the braking zones created by the Carousel — as long as they have the space and the courage to make the move.

“It kind of suckers you in to picking up the throttle too soon, which just washes you up on exit,” Paul Menard said. “You have to have some patience, for sure.”

Kyle Busch drove the Carousel in Legends cars way back in 1998, and his four career road course victories are the most in the field — yet he repeatedly went off the track during Friday’s second practice session, apparently testing his limits on the new layout. Jimmie Johnson, Kevin Harvick and Michael McDowell also have driven the Carousel in past racing lives, but they don’t claim any special knowledge on how to ride it.

“Mentally, you can’t make any mistakes,” Matt DiBenedetto said. “You can’t get lazy. You have to pay attention all day and be really precise with your shifts. ... And you’re working a lot harder inside the car at Sonoma than you would be on a mile-and-a-half (track). You’ve got to be hydrated. Sleep well. All of the basic things to feel really good.”

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports