South Africa in deep trouble after Kohli’s double-century

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

South Africa in deep trouble after Kohli’s double-century

By CHETAN NARULA
 
Share

PUNE, India (AP) — Virat Kohli scored a career-best 254 not out and moved past 7000 test runs to help India take command on Day 2 of the second match of the series against South Africa on Friday.

Largely thanks to its captain’s seventh double-century in tests, India declared its first innings on 601-5 and had reduced the Proteas to 36-3 after 15 overs by stumps.

South Africa, already 1-0 behind in the series, was trailing by 565 runs.

Kohli moved ahead of compatriots Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar, who each scored six, and into joint-fourth on the list for most test double-centuries — level with Wally Hammond (England) and Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka).

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

Kohli’s score surpassed his previous best — 243 against Sri Lanka at Delhi in 2017 — and included 33 fours as well as two sixes.

Kohli put on 225 runs for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (91) off only 237 balls on a painful day’s play for the the South African attack. Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj (1-196) left the field because of an injured shoulder and went to the local hospital for scans.

“The way they batted, we were able to get 600 on the board,” said India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. “Both Kohli and Jadeja made it look so easy.”

Jadeja scored his 12th test half-century and hit eight fours as well as two sixes. India accelerated toward a declaration after tea and despite a triple-century being on the horizon, Kohli called a halt to the innings on his partner’s dismissal.

In reply, South Africa was stunned by Umesh Yadav, who dismissed openers Aiden Markram (0) and Dean Elgar (6) within four overs.

Mohammed Shami (1-3) then removed Temba Bavuma (8) as India ran through the Proteas’ top order.

Theunis de Bruyn (20 not out) and nightwatchman Anrich Nortje (2 not out) were unbeaten at end of play.

Earlier, Kohli reached his 26th test hundred off 173 deliveries and put on 178 runs for the fourth wicket with Rahane (59).

On day one, Mayank Agarwal (108) notched up his second test century.

India leads the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first test in Visakhapatnam by 203 runs.

___

More AP cricket: www.apnews.com/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports