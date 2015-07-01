South Africa’s Peyper to ref England-Fiji opener of RWC

FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St. Mary in a high school basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, in Columbus, Ohio. Bronny James, son of NBA superstar LeBron James, was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest while participating in a practice at Southern California on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
LeBron thanks fans after son’s cardiac arrest
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
FILE - A man runs along a small road in the outskirts of Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises early, July 13, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
July expected to be hottest month on record
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw

South Africa’s Peyper to ref England-Fiji opener of RWC

 
Share

DUBLIN (AP) — South Africa’s Jaco Peyper received the first refereeing assignment at the Rugby World Cup, between England and Fiji at Twickenham on Sept. 18.

Peyper was the man of the moment. He will whistle the Super Rugby final on Saturday between the Hurricanes and Highlanders in Wellington, New Zealand. Then he moves on to ref the historic test in Apia, where Samoa will host the All Blacks for the first time next Wednesday.

The match officials for the pool stage were released by World Rugby on Wednesday, and all but one of the 23 officials will be in action on the opening weekend.

Of the major pool games, Jerome Garces of France will control England-Wales on Sept. 26, Romain Poite of France will have England-Australia on Oct. 3, and Craig Joubert of South Africa has Australia-Wales on Oct. 10.

The appointments for the knockout stages will be made after the pool stage. The final is on Oct. 31 at Twickenham.