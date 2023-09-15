UAW strike
Hurricane Lee latest
Vikings vs. Eagles
Red Sox fire Chaim Bloom
NASA UFO report

South Atlantic League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
 
Share

South Atlantic Playoffs

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Jersey Shore 1, Hudson Valley 1

Tuesday, Sept 12: Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1

Thursday, Sept. 14: Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 2

Other news
This drone image on Wednesday Sept. 6, 2023, shows houses seen destroyed during the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian armed forces are seen in Andriivka, Donetsk region, Ukraine. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said this morning Ukraine's General Staff officially confirmed that Ukrainian troops captured Andriivka, which is 10 km south of Bakhmut. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Ukrainian forces reclaim a village in the east as part of counteroffensive
FILE - A security guard stands guard at an entrance of Tokyo Sock Exchange building on July 18, 2023, in Tokyo. Asian shares advanced Friday, Sept. 15, with solid gains for Chinese markets after the central bank eased the reserve requirements for banks to encourage more lending and prop up the slowing economy. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
Stock market today: Asian shares gain after data show China’s economy stabilizing in August
A volunteer helps salvage furniture from homes which were damaged by the earthquake, in the town of Imi N'tala, outside Marrakech, Morocco, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Friday, Sept. 15: Jersey Shore at Hudson Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Greenville 2, Hickory 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Greenville 3, Hickory 2

Thursday, Sept. 14: Greenville 6, Hickory 3

Championship
Best of 3
TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 17: TBD at TBD, TBD.

Tuesday, Sept. 19: TBD at TBD, TBD.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 20: TBD at TBD, TBD.