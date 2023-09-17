Chiefs vs. Jaguars
Travis Hunter injury
Drew Barrymore
Jann Wenner comments
Massachusetts flooding

South Atlantic League Playoffs

By The Associated Press
 
Share

South Atlantic Playoffs

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 1

Tuesday, Sept 12: Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1

Thursday, Sept. 14: Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 2

Other news
Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson prays before Game 1 of the team's WNBA basketball playoff series against the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
Wilson scores career playoff high 38, Aces beat Sky 92-70 to sweep first-round series
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker hits a solo home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Joe Puetz)
Walker’s tiebreaking homer in 8th inning helps Cardinals beat Phillies 6-5
Fiji's Temo Mayanavanua celebrates after the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Australia and Fiji at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard in Saint-Etienne, France, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Fiji upends Australia in Rugby World Cup boilover. South Africa and England roll on

Friday, Sept. 15: Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2

Greenville 2, Hickory 0

Tuesday, Sept. 12: Greenville 3, Hickory 2

Thursday, Sept. 14: Greenville 6, Hickory 3

Championship
Best of 3
Greenville 1, Hudson Valley 0

Sunday, Sept. 17: Greenville 2, Hudson Valley 0

Tuesday, Sept. 19: Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

x-Wednesday, Sept. 20: Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.