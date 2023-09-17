South Atlantic League Playoffs
South Atlantic Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Hudson Valley 2, Jersey Shore 1
Tuesday, Sept 12: Jersey Shore 2, Hudson Valley 1
Thursday, Sept. 14: Hudson Valley 6, Jersey Shore 2
Friday, Sept. 15: Hudson Valley 3, Jersey Shore 2
|Greenville 2, Hickory 0
Tuesday, Sept. 12: Greenville 3, Hickory 2
Thursday, Sept. 14: Greenville 6, Hickory 3
|Championship
|Best of 3
|Greenville 1, Hudson Valley 0
Sunday, Sept. 17: Greenville 2, Hudson Valley 0
Tuesday, Sept. 19: Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
x-Wednesday, Sept. 20: Hudson Valley at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.