FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Spain discovers next midfield talent in Pablo Fornals

By JOSEPH WILSON
 
Share

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spanish soccer has found its next great midfielder in the making.

Pablo Fornals scored one of the goals of the season in the Spanish league on Wednesday when he used one touch of his right boot to score from about 45 meters (50 yards) and put Villarreal on its way to a 3-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao.

With goalkeeper Unai Simon off his line, Fornals didn’t hesitate to attempt an audacious lob when the ball was knocked into this path by a defender just past the midfield line.

Simon could only watch as it sailed over his head and dipped under the crossbar.

Other news
Educator Molly Darnell describes where she was shot by Ethan Crumbley during a hearing, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland County judge Kwame Rowe is hearing evidence starting Thursday to help him decide whether the teen who killed four students and injured six others and a teacher in November 2021 at Oxford High School should be sentenced to prison without the chance of parole. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Michigan school staffer recalls shooting with ‘disbelief’ as judge considers sentence
A display for the Mega Millions lottery is seen at the Save 'N Time convenience store in Harahan, La., Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Mega Millions lottery jackpot is approaching $1 billion ahead of Friday’s drawing. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Mega Millions jackpot is now $910 million after months without a big winner
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law

“The ball fell to me on a bounce and I struck it without looking,” Fornals said. “Unai had been playing off his line on more than one occasion and I struck it cleanly. It went in, but it could have just as easily ended up in the last row of the stands at San Mames (Stadium).”

It was the perfect way to mark Fornals’ 100th match in La Liga since he made his debut for Malaga in 2015.

Fornals also showed off his dribbling skills when he befuddled Inigo Martinez, Bilbao’s top defender. Martinez appeared to have Fornals pinned down near the corner, only to be left lurching the wrong way when the midfielder shifted the ball from his right to left foot and then back again before dancing down the end-line.

“For me Fornals was the player of the match,” said Villarreal coach Javi Calleja.

Fornals, 22, was already among the top up-and-coming talents in Spain before he scored the best goal of his budding career.

He caught the attention of Villarreal and other clubs when he emerged as one of Malaga’s best players by scoring six goals in 32 league matches in 2016-17.

Fornals returned to Villarreal, where he had played as a youth for five years, last season after the club paid Malaga 11 million euros (12.8 million dollars) to trigger the buyout clause in his contract, and helped the team finish fifth to earn a Europa League berth.

He is under contract until 2022 but at this rate it would be surprising for him not to make the leap to one of Europe’s top clubs in the near future.

Fornals is also knocking at the door of a Spain side that is in flux since the retirement from international competition of Andres Iniesta and David Silva.

Balancing passing with scoring ability and the peak fitness needed to recover the ball, Fornals fits the mold for the new-look Spain that coach Luis Enrique is forging.

He has played once for the national team, when Vicente del Bosque used him as a late substitute in a 3-1 win over Bosnia in a friendly match in 2016.

Fornals was included in Enrique’s list of potential players for Nations League matches last month, but didn’t make the final squad.

His next chance could come in October, when Spain play Wales in a friendly and England in the Nations League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports