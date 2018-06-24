FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Spain needs to stay motivated for last World Cup group match

By MIKE CORDER
 
Share

KALININGRAD, Russia (AP) — Spain doesn’t need to win its last World Cup group match to advance, but that doesn’t mean coach Fernando Hierro wants his team to look past Morocco to the round of 16.

The 2010 champions can go through if they beat or draw with already-eliminated Morocco or if Portugal beats Iran in the other match in their group.

“Mathematically, we have not yet qualified for the next stage, so we need to give the match the importance it deserves,” Hierro said Sunday, a day before the match against Morocco.

Hierro said he would “work on the mental aspect of things, especially regarding motivation,” with his team, which is locked with Portugal at the top of Group B with Iran just one point behind.

Other news
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani hits a two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the second inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Ohtani tosses 1st MLB shutout, homers twice to lead Angels to doubleheader sweep of Tigers
Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger watches his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the fifth inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
Naylor drives in 3, Bibee pitches into 7th inning as Guardians beat White Sox 6-3
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras embraces Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ as Contreras leaves the game after being hit by Happ's bat during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Cubs beat Cardinals 10-3 after a testy start to get back to .500

He doesn’t want them looking at who their opponent could be in the round-of-16 in Russia. Not yet.

If Spain and Portugal both were to lose their final match, Iran would win the group and goal difference could decide who finishes second.

Elimination for Spain would be its second straight group stage exit. In Brazil four years ago, as defending champion, Spain didn’t progress from its group.

Morocco has played well in its two matches, only to lose both 1-0. It will be playing for pride on Monday and coach Herve Renard is also working on his team’s mental preparation, trying to fire up his players by casting them as victims of refereeing decisions in Russia.

“I hope we will be galvanized by what has been inflicted on us,” the Frenchman said .

Hierro knows that even nations not considered traditional football powers — this is Morocco’s first World Cup in 20 years — are well prepared for the tournament.

“At this World Cup and in football in general there is always more equality,” he said. “Everybody is working harder, everybody’s working at a high level, everybody has great scouts. Everybody does their analysis in a very thorough way. I think this ultimately is good for football and what this sport represents.”

___

More AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/WorldCup