Spain qualifies for Euro 2020 with stoppage-time goal

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Spain qualifies for Euro 2020 with stoppage-time goal

By TALES AZZONI
 
Share

MADRID (AP) — With an equalizer in stoppage time, Spain earned the point it needed against Sweden to qualify for the 2020 European Championship on Tuesday, while Ireland missed its chance to seal a spot in next year’s tournament by losing to Switzerland.

Already qualified Italy routed Liechtenstein 5-0 for a record-equaling ninth straight win.

After conceding a late equalizer against Norway on Saturday to miss an opportunity to qualify in advance, Spain salvaged a 1-1 draw in its visit to Sweden with a goal by Rodrigo two minutes into injury time at Friends Arena.

“If we don’t win every match people will start saying that we are not playing well, but things don’t always go your way in football,” Rodrigo said. “The important thing is that we have qualified. Now we have time to try to improve.”

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

Coach Robert Moreno dedicated the spot at Euro 2020 to former Spain manager Luis Enrique, who resigned in June to be with his ill daughter.

Sweden remained second in Group F, five points behind Spain and one point in front of third-place Romania, which squandered a chance to move past Sweden after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Norway at home. The Norwegians stayed alive after their second consecutive last-gasp draw. Romania and Sweden will meet in the next round.

Marcus Berg scored early in the second half to give Sweden the lead, but Rodrigo’s late goal from close range kept Spain from losing its first qualifying match — for either the European Championship or the World Cup — since 2014. It also extended Spain’s record streak of scoring at least a goal to 38 consecutive matches.

Spain was without captain Sergio Ramos because of a yellow-card suspension. The central defender on Saturday played his 168th match with the national team, surpassing the record previously set by Iker Casillas.

Spain goalkeeper David de Gea had to be substituted in the 60th minute because of a muscle injury.

IRELAND’S MISSED CHANCE

A win would have secured Ireland a berth at Euro 2020, but a 2-0 loss to Switzerland means it will need to beat Denmark in its final match to guarantee a place in next year’s tournament.

Switzerland regained control of its qualifying destiny with the home victory in the tight Group D, moving one point behind group leaders Ireland and Denmark.

The Swiss and Denmark both have two games next month — including against last-place minnow Gibraltar — while Ireland has only the must-win home clash with the Danes.

“If we get the points we need against Georgia and Gibraltar we can turn our attentions to Euro 2020,” Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

Ireland played a man down from the 76th as captain Seamus Coleman was shown a second yellow card for a handball.

PERFECT ITALY

An inexperienced Italy side cruised to victory over Liechtenstein to equal the record number of consecutive wins the Azzurri set between 1938-39.

Andrea Belotti scored twice while Federico Bernardeschi, Alessio Romagnoli and Stephan El Shaarawy added a goal apiece to help Italy to its eighth straight win in qualifying for Euro 2020.

Having already qualified with Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Greece, Italy made 10 changes to its team on Tuesday.

“It was not easy as we changed several players and the group playing tonight had not played together many times,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said. “We struggled to score the second but once we did, everything became easier. I’m happy with the response of my players.”

ARMENIA FALLS

Armenia’s hopes of qualifying for a major tournament for the first time as an independent nation took a hit after a 3-0 loss at Finland.

A win could have allowed the Armenians, who played without the injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan, to leapfrog Finland for second place in Group J. It can still qualify, but only with victories in its last two games against Greece and at Italy.

Finland is guaranteed at least a playoff place because it won its group in the UEFA Nations League, as is Bosnia and Herzegovina, which lost 2-1 at already eliminated Greece but also remains with chances of qualifying directly for Euro 2020.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni