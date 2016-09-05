Sparks stay atop the Western Conference, beat Fever 88-81

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, six rebounds and eight assists to lead the Los Angeles Sparks past the Indiana Fever, 88-81 on Sunday night.

Candace Parker added with 19 points, and Kristi Toliver 18 points for Los Angeles (24-5). The Sparks are tied atop the Western Conference standings with Minnesota (24-5), which plays at Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Erica Wheeler scored 20 points, Shenise Johnson added 19 points and Tamika Catchings had 16 for Indiana (13-15).

Los Angeles was ahead 42-31 late in the second quarter but Indiana closed the half on a 10-4 run to pull to 46-41. Candace Parker scored six straight Los Angeles points to extend the lead to 60-50 and the Fever didn’t make a field goal in the final three minutes of the third and trailed 72-54.

Indiana went on an 8-0 run to get to 79-72, but Essence Carson answered with an up-and-under layup and Parker made 1 of 2 free throws for a 10-point lead.