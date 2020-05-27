Sporting goods industry hit or miss during pandemic

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Sporting goods industry hit or miss during pandemic

By JOHN MARSHALL
 
Share

GILBERT, Ariz. (AP) — Brian Morris faced a difficult scenario when the coronavirus pandemic started leading to shutdowns across the nation.

If Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey opted to include bike shops among the businesses deemed nonessential, Freeride Bike Company, which he owns with his wife Ashleigh, would have to shutter its doors for who knows how long.

When Ducey deemed bike shops essential, it turned out to be huge boon for their business as cooped-up Americans sought ways to go outside and get moving.

“We’ve seen a huge spike in sales across the board, from beach cruisers all the way up to high-end mountain bikes, road bikes,” Brian Morris said. “A lot of tubes, tires tools as a lot of people are learning to do home repairs with a lot of shops being overloaded in service. We have seen a major spike and had a hard time keeping up with the demand at times.”

Other news
A man watches the fire burning a forest in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
Tourist hotspot Rhodes burns as successive deadly heat waves ravage Greece
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally (0) celebrates after sinking a 3-point basket in the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Washington Mystics, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally records 1st triple-double in the Wings’ history; Storm ends 10-game skid

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on retail as businesses across the country were forced to close their doors for weeks at a time.

In the sporting goods industry, the impact has depended on the focus of the business.

Stores that rely on in-store sales have taken a big hit.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the largest national sporting goods chains, was forced to close all its stores on March 19 and furloughed a significant number of its 40,000 employees in early April. The company started reopening some stores in recent weeks.

Modell’s Sporting Goods filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early March, but a judge approved an emergency request to mothball the case once the pandemic hit.

Stores selling uniforms and equipment for team sports also saw massive revenue declines as sports leagues across the U.S. went dark during the pandemic. Stores connected to sports facilities, like pro shops at hockey rinks, also have struggled.

“It’s been pretty difficult, especially with a lot of summer things being canceled people aren’t ordering the baseball uniforms like they normally would have or wear uniforms for other sports that might be going on,” said Marty Maciaszek, director of communications for the National Sporting Goods Association. “So it’s a little more challenging for them.”

On the flip side, some sporting goods businesses have flourished.

Fitness equipment sales soared after gyms closed, rising 130% in all categories, including cardio machines, free weights, home gym weight machines and strength training products, according to retail tracking company NPD Group. Weight benches were among the biggest gainers, increasing 259%.

Golf net and screen sales are up 144% and putting mats 138%. Companies selling bikes and cycling equipment have had a hard time keeping up with the demand, with sales of adult leisure bikes up 121% in March and children’s and BMX bikes up 56%.

Kount, a fraud prevention company, tracked a 599% increase in sporting goods transactions for the week of April 19 from a year ago among its more than 6,500 clients that do online business.

“We might see 5% here, 5% there, never something like that,” Kount chief customer experience officer Rich Stuppy said. “People are not spending money, they’re not going out to restaurants, so it’s like, what can I do? Maybe I’ll go get that driver I wanted.”

Many smaller chains and local sporting goods stores have struggled financially during the pandemic, though the National Sporting Goods Association has yet to see any of its members go out of business.

The Amazon effect may have something to do with it.

When Amazon first started gaining traction, sporting goods stores — like many other retailers — felt the financial sting as shoppers were lured by the prices and convenience of shopping from home.

Many sporting goods stores adapted by providing online options of their own, allowing customers to buy products from their computers and phones or even just check to see if a certain store has what they want.

By changing their business models, the stores inadvertently prepared for the pandemic.

Instead of having to ramp up quickly or start from scratch, retailers who already have an online presence were able to continue selling while their store doors were shut.

“With what has happened with Amazon, people realized that they needed to get up to speed online,” Maciaszek said. “I think it did have an impact in that it did help prepare a lot of the smaller retailers and team dealers out there for something like this as best as they could prepare for it.”

___

News Researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed from New York.