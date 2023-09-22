Sporting Kansas City hosts the Houston Dynamo in conference matchup

Houston Dynamo (12-10-7, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Sporting Kansas City (9-13-8, 12th in the Western Conference)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Sporting Kansas City +100, Houston +253, Draw +260; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo face Sporting Kansas City in Western Conference action.

Sporting KC is 9-9-7 against Western Conference opponents. Sporting KC leads the Western Conference with 177 corner kicks drawn, averaging 5.9 per game.

The Dynamo are 9-8-6 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are fourth in the MLS giving up just 33 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The last meeting finished tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alan Pulido has scored 13 goals with one assist for Sporting KC. Daniel Salloi has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Amine Bassi has scored nine goals and added one assist for the Dynamo. Hector Herrera has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sporting KC: 4-4-2, averaging 1.6 goals, 4.0 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Dynamo: 4-2-4, averaging 1.7 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 3.0 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting KC: Stephen Afrifa (injured), Kayden Pierre (injured), Kortne Ford (injured), Graham Zusi (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.